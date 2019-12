The Federal Government had earlier on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release Sowore, as well as the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Sowore was escorted out of the Headquarters of the Service by Mr Abubakar Marshal, a lawyer from the chambers of Mr Femi Falana.

Channels television reported that as Sowore departed from the DSS office, he chanted ‘revolution now and forever’, and wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas.