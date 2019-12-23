Kalu to spend Xmas in prison as bail application fails

Akin Kuponiyi

Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu will celebrate this year’s Christmas in prison as his application for bail pending appeal of his conviction for N7.2 billion fraud was dismissed for lack merit by a Federal high court sitting in Lagos on Monday.

The former Governor had last week filed application for bail from Ikoyi prison where he was serving a 12 year jail term following his conviction for fraud on 5 December.

Kalu, who was the Chief Whip of the Senate before his conviction had anchored his unprecedented demand to be set free after conviction on health challenges which he said the prison health facilities may not be able to handle.

Details later