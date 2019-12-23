Kalu’s bail plea: Expect court’s rule on pending appeal today

Kalu’s bail plea: Expect court’s rule on pending appeal today

Monday, December 23, 2019 8:15 am


Kalu

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria will today rule on bail application and pending appeal filed by the former Governor of Abia state Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The former Governor ‘s team of lawyers filed the application on his behalf after he was convicted and sentenced to twelve years imprisonment  for N7.2billion fraud

The application was based on health grounds, the lawyers contended that the former Governor is facing health challenges, the prison health facilities may  not be able to handle.

 

