Kano Govt employs 920 health workers

Saturday, December 7, 2019 2:05 pm


Gov. Ganduje presenting letters of employment to the newly employed medical workers

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has presented appointment letters to the 920 newly employed health workers in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Abba Anwar,his Chief Press Secretary and issued to newsmen in Kano.

He said out of the number, 626 were employed under the State Health Services Management Board while the remaining 294 would serve under the Primary Health Care Management Board.

Anwar quoted Ganduje as advising the newly recruited workers to be hard working and dedicated to their duties, assuring that his administration would continue to support and strengthen health care institutions.

“We will make sure that all primary health care services are brought under one roof to ensure quality control and effective management of the system,” he said.

Ganduje directed the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa to kick start a process of rewarding outstanding health workers of all categories in the sector.

“Let’s get best performing doctor, best performing pharmacist, best performing nurse, best performing Laboratory Technician and all other areas in the health sector. We need to evolve a process of rewarding commitment and hard work,” he said.

In his remarks, Tsanyawa commended government for its continuous support to the health sector and urged the newly employed workers to justify the confidence reposed in them by being dedicated to their duties.

He also commended the development partners for their unrelenting support towards the development of the health sector in the state.(

