Karimi joins APC, solicits support for Gov. Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Immediate Past Member of the House of Representatives for Yagba Federal constituency of Kogi State, Sunday Karimi has urged people of the state to keep fate with the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, assuring them of better days ahead.

Karimi also admonished the people to support and work with Governor Bello to make him succeed in his renewed mandate. Karimi made the appeal in Egbe on Sunday during his formal defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The two term House of Reps member urged Kogites to put election issues behind them, saying election has been lost and won, necessitating the need for Kogites coming together to encourage the elected governor settle down to chart a better course for development of the State.

According to Karimi, “Kogi State is our common patrimony, our Jerusalem and we are all duty bound to contribute our quota to make it the envy of other states. I believe the time has come for us all to change the narratives of always being in the news for obvious reasons of negativity.

“We must work together for the good of our people and in their interest we should come together, support our governor to justify his renewed mandate, knowing fully well Yahaya Bello cannot do it alone. He needs the support of all.”

Karimi said he was optimistic that given the right environment, resources, supports, Kogites will have cause to celebrate in governor Bello’s second tenure, “One of the major issues I have against the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the past was that salaries of workers were not paid regularly, but I am very happy to hear that stories is fast becoming a thing of the past, workers in my state are now paid as at when due. I am particularly happy to see that under the Man Yahaya Bello, Kogi State workers became the first to receive November Salaries in Nigeria.

“While I urged the governor to look into the challenges of percentage payment of salaries to Primary School teachers and Local government workers, I am of the opinion that some of these issues can better be attended to in the atmosphere of peace and unity.”

Reacting to criticism which trailed his defection from PDP, “It became expedient for me to withdraw my membership of the party since it was apparent that the party (PDP) leadership are averse to truth.