Kinsmen urges Agba to work with Obaseki to develop Afenmai land

By Jethro lbileke

Kinsmen of the Honourable Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clem Agba, on the platform of Afenmai Patriotic Development Association (APDA), have urged him to collaborate with the Edo State government to harness the abundant mineral resources in Afenmai to develop the area.

Interim President of the group, Kennedy Izuagbe, made the call on Monday at a reception party held in honour of Agba, in Aganebode, Etsako East local government area of the state.

According to Izuagbe, the people of Afenmai are blessed with abundant natural resources, yet the area is highly marginalized.

He however stressed that with adequate synergy with the state government, much development can be brought to the community.

“We implore you to collaborate with the Edo State government for optimal and strategic engagement on the huge natural resources deposited in both land and seas on Afenmai land for the immediate benefits of the Afenmai community/people.

“Afenmai land is the most blessed part of our dear Edo State, but yet the least developed.

“So many of the federal, state and community roads are impassable and have made commerce and social life of our people miserable.

“Knowing your pedigree, we believe that this your appointment will kindle and trigger all that is required to address these yawning developmental gaps in our affairs as a people,” he said.

Responding, the Honourable Minister, Clem Agba, he said the Afenmai land that comprises Akoko-Edo, Etsako and Owan, is made up of the best brains and leaders that have over the years demonstrated selflessness, and commitment to national development.

He added that the nation cannot wish away in a hurry the contributions of the Momohs, the Agbazika Innihs, the Mike Akhigbes, the Pa Imoudus, the Obaros, etc, to national development.

He further noted that the Afenmai people produced the first female senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the person of Senator Franca Afegbua, and the first Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations.

Agba thanked President Mohammadu Buhari whom he described as a dogged, committed, and compassionate leader, for appointing him into his next level cabinet of the All Progressives Party (APC) administration, the first by an Afenmai person since 1999.

He added that working at very close range with Buhari in the past few months has given him the opportunity to have a better insight into his unseen, unnoticed and unadvertised humane disposition and passion for a Nigeria that works for all of us and not only for a few privileged people.