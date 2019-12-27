Kogi gets new Commissioner of Police

Friday, December 27, 2019 2:31 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has approved the appointment of a new commissioner for Kogi state police command.

He is CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji. He takes over from CP Hakeem Busari who is retiring from service.

The IGP also ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states) and AIG Gwandu Abubakar to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states).

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said this was in line with the IGP’s determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery.

According to the statement, new Police commissioners were deployed to Delta, Imo and Kaduna states.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments

Ekpeji was one of the 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted by the Police Service Commission to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police early in the year.

Before his recent appointment, Ekpeji was in charge of welfare at the Force headquarters.

