Kogi governor dissolves cabinet

Kogi governor dissolves cabinet

Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:11 am


Gov Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has dissolved the state Executive Council, EXCO.

The dissolution was announced on Wednesday after the Executive council meeting.

The governor who caught the members napping had earlier fixed 30 December for the dissolution.

By this announcement those earlier left after the sack of the SSA, SA have been relieved of their appointment.

The first sack of political appointees by the governor was announced on Monday December 2nd by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Unpacking Trump’s Impeachment: 12 things you need to know
    28 mins ago

    Impeachment Does NOT Mean Removal from Office
    33 mins ago

    Impeachment of Trump: White House slams Democrats
    56 mins ago

    Trump, 3rd US President to be Impeached
    10 hours ago

    2,745 condemned inmates awaiting death nationwide – NCoS
    10 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N635.8bn in November
    14 hours ago

    Nigerian Editors Honoured in a New Book
    15 hours ago

    Senate confirms Nami, 13 others as FIRS board members