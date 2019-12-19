Kogi governor dissolves cabinet

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has dissolved the state Executive Council, EXCO.

The dissolution was announced on Wednesday after the Executive council meeting.

The governor who caught the members napping had earlier fixed 30 December for the dissolution.

By this announcement those earlier left after the sack of the SSA, SA have been relieved of their appointment.

The first sack of political appointees by the governor was announced on Monday December 2nd by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.