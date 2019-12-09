Kogi governor sacks local government administrator

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the immediate removal of Hillary Amodu as the Administrator of Idah Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Ayoade Folashade Arike, the Governor also approved the appointment of Hon Abu Odoma as the new Administrator of Idah Local Government Area.

According to the statement, Hon Hillary Amodu is directed to hand over all Government properties in his possession, and also submit an official handover note to the new Administrator.

Hon Abu Odoma, until this appointment was Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on political affairs (Idah Federal Constituency).