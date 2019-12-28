Kogi HoS debunks reports on 300 ghost workers

Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:29 pm


Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, has denied saying ghost workers have found their way back to the state payroll.

She made the denial Friday in a statement by Mesole David Olaiya, Public Relations Official in her office.

The HoS said she did not mention ghost workers during the meeting she had with Permanent Secretaries.

According to her, Graphic Newspaper was the only media house in attendance at the meeting and wondered how the false report originated.

She said newspaper has the true story.

”I never mentioned “Ghost Workers” throughout the meeting I held with Perm Secretaries,” she emphasized.

