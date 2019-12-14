Kogi PDP guber ticket: Court to rule on motion for joinder

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Those hoping for an early resolution of the controversy over the rightful owner of the Kogi People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governorship ticket have had their waiting time extended.

The suit challenging outcome of the Sept 3rd primary came up for defense at the Lokoja High Courtriday on F before Justice Richard Olorunfemi.

The case was however adjourned to the 9th of January, 2020 for the court to rule on the application for a motion to join Gov. Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State who was the Returning Officer of the primary and for defense.

The main challenger to the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship ticket, Abubakar Ibrahim, had insisted he is the rightful owner of the mandate.

He argued that he polled the highest lawful ballots at the primary.

The PDP primary which produced Engr. Musa Wada ended abruptly when gun men invaded its Confluence Stadium venue. The exercise was completed about 10 hours later, at a Guest House with vote counting and announcement of results

The Kogi State Governorship election was held on November 16 with Gov. Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor winning a landslide.

The court however adjourned for it to rule on whether Gov. Fintiri and other members of the electoral committee can be joined and for defense.