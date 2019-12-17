Kogi West elders visit Gov. Bello

Kogi West elders visit Gov. Bello

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:49 pm


Kogi West elders and Governor Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Elders of Kogi West Forum Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello in his office at the Lugard House, Lokoja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mohammed Onogwu, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

According to Onogwu, leader of the forum, General David Jemibewon (Rtd) stated that their visit was to congratulate the governor on his resounding victory at the just concluded Governorship Polls.

“The Governor and the delegation which was made up of eminent personalities from the area held a brief meeting in his office,” the statement said.

