Kogi West Supplementary election: I will go to court – Melaye

Sunday, December 1, 2019 1:15 pm


 

Dino Melaye, left, and Smart Adeyemi

Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday said he will go to court to challenge the outcome of the Kogi West Senatorial Election over what he termed as fraud.

Melaye, after casting his vote, said if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not review the initial poll, he would head to court.

According to him, “What we have as result is fraud… a major fraud.”

Melaye said INEC must cancel the election in Kogi West in general as it was fraudulent, adding that his going to court was inevitable if INEC refused.

Contrary to his request and expectation, INEC yesterday conducted the supplementary election in 53 Polling Units across seven Local Governments in the zone. The electoral has since declared Seen. Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC winner of the election. Adeyemi extended his margin of lead by 26,000 votes

