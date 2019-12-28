Lawmakers endorse Wike’s N530.8bn 2020 budget proposal

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers House of Assembly Assembly has passed the State’s 2020 Budget of N530,813,357,619.00 presented by Governor Nyesom Wike on December 17 without any major changes in estimates.

The House of Assembly passed the 2020 Budget on Friday after members debated on the highpoints of the Budget at their plenary.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani, posed the question for the passage of the Budget which was unanimously approved by members of the Assembly who were present.

He said the passage of the 2020 Budget will ensure the sustained development of the state from January to December, 2020.

“The House has approved the 2020 Budget of Rivers State. The clerk should liaise with the legal department to get a clean copy for presentation to the Rivers State Governor for his assent”, Ibani said.

He added that the Rivers State House of Assembly worked on the budget to create the platform for immediate implementation.

He said: “In undertaking this sacrifice, we want to ensure that our people from first January have access to the dividends of democracy and the Government will hit the ground running .”

Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ehie Edison said the budget will enhance the transformation of Rivers State, as key projects have been outlined for the development of the State.

He said that the 2020 captures all sectors of the state’s economy. He said that with the 2020 budget, Rivers State will remain on the path of development.

Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaehwule said that the highpoint of the 2020 budget is the inclusion of funds for the new minimum wage.

Deputy Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Major Jack said that the 2020 Budget has been designed to ensure that all parts of Rivers State continue to benefit from the pro-people leadership of Governor Wike. He said that the State Lawmakers will continue to support the Wike Administration.