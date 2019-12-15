Magu: EFCC will Intensify fight against corruption in 2020

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has declared that the fight against corruption and corrupt individuals would be more intense in 2020.

Magu further declared that the Commission is better prepared to crush corruption and corrupt individuals in Nigeria, stressing that the battle will be hotter.

He stated this yesterday at the end of the year get together held at the commission’s office at Iyaganku through the Ibadan Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Friday Ebelo.

Magu said the arrest of fraudsters that would be made in 2020 would be more than that of 2019, adding that the commission would secure more convictions in the years ahead.

He pointed out that as long as corruption exists in Nigeria, EFCC would continue to have jobs to do, noting that the only way the agency could become jobless is when corruption is totally killed and buried.

The EFCC Boss stated, “The reward of hard work is more work. Let me call on all my officers and staff that you are expected to perform better next year. You are expected to double your energy because you will work more next year. You will work in the morning, you will work in the afternoon, you will work in the night and you will even work in the midnight. We will not sleep nor slumber until corruption is brought to its kneels. Corruption is the enemy of the nation and total war must be declared against it”.

At the event, the Ibadan Zonal Head of Public Enlightenment, Jide Jegede was among those that were given awards for efficiency.