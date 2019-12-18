Makinde Calls for List of Community Roads for Urgent Repair

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:54 pm


Gov. Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called for the submission of list of roads in rural communities that need urgent attention, in the areas of repair or reconstruction.

The call, which was made through the State Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation, Professor Raphael Afonja at a meeting with Directors of Works of the thirty-three Local Government areas in the State, reinstated the administration’s poise to make quality road construction a culture in the state for sustainability.

“The government has called for the submission of list of roads that need urgent repair or reconstruction in each local government, so as to make lives meaningful and reduce urban drift as good road network in each community will aid commerce and empower the populace. The meeting also dwelt on the need to make quality road construction a culture in the state, it is foolhardy for any government to appropriate money for roads that are shoddily done as the same road will need attention very early, so it is better we build roads that will stand the test of time”, Afonja hinted.

Professor Afonja added that the present administration has a twenty years plan for roads in the state, and thereby urged the Directors of Works at the local government areas to key into the program by ensuring the standardization of road projects at the grass-root level.

