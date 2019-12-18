Makinde, you remain Oyo Governor! – Supreme Court rules

Makinde, you remain Oyo Governor! – Supreme Court rules

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:50 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

…How the court battle began

 Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Legal acrimonies surrounding the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde at the 2019 Governorship Poll was today finally resolved as he Supreme Court sitting in Abuja confirmed that Governor Makinde was duly elected as the governor of the state.

The All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Bayo Adelabu challenged the victory of Governor Makinde at the governorship tribunal, but the tribunal dismissed his petition.

Subsequently, he approached the Appeal Court, which did not give a clear ruling on the matter, necessitating Governor Makinde to approach Supreme Court for definite ruling.

Unanimously, the Supreme Court, which is the Apex Court in Nigeria found merit in the appeal filed by Governor Makinde, asking the Apex court to declare the majority judgment of the Appellant Court as miscarriage of justice.

In a clear term, the Apex Court affirmed the majority judgment of the Oyo State Governorship Election Tribunal, stressing that the Governor was elected in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Act.

 

