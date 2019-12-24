Merry Christmas to our readers

Merry Christmas to our readers

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 12:19 am


Merry Christmas!

The management and staff of TheNEWS hereby wish you, our readers, merry Christmas. 

We appreciate your faithfulness to our brand over the years.

-Management 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Ex-NSA Dasuki regains freedom
    5 hours ago

    Tinubu hails Faleke at 60
    5 hours ago

    Reactions trail FG’s order for release of Dasuki, Sowore
    6 hours ago

    Just in: Sowore leaves DSS custody, wish Nigerians happy Christmas
    6 hours ago

    APC calls for probe of gunmen attack on Jonathan’s residence
    6 hours ago

    Dickson: Your intervention no longer profitable, Wike tells PDP
    7 hours ago

    I am an actor, not real Jesus- Powell
    8 hours ago

    Gunmen attack: Buhari calls Jonathan