MFM’s Olukoya exposes the pagan origin Christmas

MFM’s Olukoya exposes the pagan origin Christmas

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 7:25 pm


Pastor D.K. Olukoya of MFM

Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), says Christmas Day, Dec. 25, is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.

Olukoya who spoke during MFM’s Manner Water Service which coincided with the Wednesday, 2019 Christmas celebration at the Church’s Headquarters in Lagos added that the birth of Christ was subsequently co-opted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.

The MFM Go said this is why the church does not celebrate Christmas.

He said that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘ Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on Dec. 25.

“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas.

“The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This cold period could be around April or May,’’ Olukoya said

He warned the modern Christians to stop promoting such unbiblical celebration.

According to him, the MFM church has decided to henceforth engage members in various spiritual activities during such periods and other public holidays to discourage them from partaking in such unscriptural celebration.

 

 

 

.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Development: Kano rated number one state by APC Governors
    2 hours ago

    Dangote Cement: Makoju Retires after 45 Years in Industry
    2 hours ago

    ‘Mama Oshiomhole’ dragged into son’s feud with Obaseki
    4 hours ago

    Escravos Gas-to-Liquid Project to Add US$2b into Govt Coffers
    4 hours ago

    Oshiomhole rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gift – Gov’s Aide
    4 hours ago

    I’ll not be too proud to reverse myself if necessary – Makinde
    4 hours ago

    Caretaker inauguration: Oyo ALGON draws battle line with Makinde
    5 hours ago

    Yuletide: Kogi govt assures residents, commuters of safety