Minister suspends Rural Electrification Agency boss

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has asked the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi to proceed on indefinite suspension.

The suspension is with immediate effect, said the Special Adviser, Mr. Aaron Artimas, in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following some apparent infractions in the Rural Electrification Agency, the Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman has directed the Managing Director of the Agency, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.

“Ms Ogunbiyi is to hand over to the next most senior officer in the Agency.

“Consequently, the Minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the Agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery.”