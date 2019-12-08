More pensioners enrolled into Rivers state monthly payroll 

•Biometric Captures ongoing for public servants retiring between August 2019 and December 2019

Following the completion of their bio-metric data capture, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the inclusion of 2,673 additional retirees into the monthly pension payment scheme of the State Government.

Rivers State Pension Board said the latest “approval is addition to the 15,400 Pensioners already receiving Monthly Pensions from the Wike Administration.

In a statement, the Rivers State Pension Board Director-General, Ijeoma E.O. Samuel, emphasized that the approval could not have come at a better time and goes to confirm earlier disclosure that the administration of Governor Wike is committed to the well being of the public servants in the State.

The DG further disclosed that an ICT department will soon commence the biometric verification exercise for the next batch of public servants retiring between August and December, 2019. The Director-General commended Governor Wike for giving the pensioners what he called a ‘new song’ for the Christmas and New year, even as he also wished the retirees a merry Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year. He said, “The strategic payment of Pensioners is in fulfillment of the pledge made by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike after he signed into law, the Rivers State Pension Reform Law (No 4 of 2019). The Rivers State Government has commenced the payment of pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme. “More Pensioners under this category are being captured and paid. It is an effective process that will shortly come to a close. “