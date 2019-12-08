More pensioners enrolled into Rivers state monthly payroll 

More pensioners enrolled into Rivers state monthly payroll 

Sunday, December 8, 2019 2:12 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

•Biometric Captures ongoing for public servants retiring between August 2019 and December 2019
Following the completion of their bio-metric data capture, Rivers Governor,  Nyesom Wike has approved the inclusion of 2,673 additional retirees into the monthly pension payment scheme of the State Government.
Rivers State Pension Board said the latest “approval is addition to the 15,400 Pensioners already receiving Monthly Pensions from the Wike Administration.
In a statement, the Rivers State Pension Board Director-General, Ijeoma E.O. Samuel, emphasized that the approval could not have come at a better time and goes to confirm earlier disclosure that the administration of Governor Wike is committed to the well being of the public servants in the State.
The DG further disclosed that an ICT department will soon commence the biometric verification exercise for the next batch of public servants retiring between August and December, 2019.
The Director-General commended Governor Wike for giving the pensioners what he called a ‘new song’ for the Christmas and New year, even as he also wished the retirees a merry Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year.
He said, “The strategic payment of Pensioners is in  fulfillment of the pledge made by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike after he signed into law, the Rivers State Pension Reform Law (No 4 of 2019). The Rivers State Government has commenced the payment  of pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme.
 “More Pensioners under this category are being captured and paid. It is an effective process that will shortly come to a close. “
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Religion: Pastor Adeboye promises encounter with God as RCCG Holy Ghost Congress kicks off
    2 hours ago

    Adekunle Fajuyi emerges from the tomb! Strikes at EKIFEST 2019
    2 hours ago

    Sowore: Buhari Govt supports, justifies DSS actions
    3 hours ago

    Review: Teni Apata’s music, personality evolution draws mixed feelings
    3 hours ago

    Buhari leads as Nigerians celebrate Anthony Joshua’s comeback victory
    7 hours ago

    Not New: Statement of DSS on Sowore
    9 hours ago

    Sowore and parable of a rat that saw tomorrow
    17 hours ago

    BREAKING: Anthony Joshua defeats Andy Ruiz, regains titles