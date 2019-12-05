Mrs. Obaseki hails world’s first black female Senator, Franca Afegbua @ 76

By Jethro lbileke

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, Thursday said the adventure of world first elected black female Senator, Princess (Mrs.) Franca Afegbua, into politics paved the way for other women to venture into it.

She said this on Thursday in Benin, at an event put together by the Edo State First Lady, to mark the 76th years birthday ceremony of Franca Afegbua.

Mrs. Obaseki who noted that Afegbua became Senator at a time when women’s inclusion in the political process was largely unrecognized in Nigeria, described her as a source of pride to the people of the State as well as to women all over the world.

“The most distinguished Senator has been a source of pride to the people of Edo State as well as to women all over the world.

“She is the first black woman in the world to become a Senator at a time when women’s inclusion in the political process was largely unrecognized in Nigeria.

“What the most distinguished Senator did was to pave the way for women all around the world to believe it was possible. And like Nelson Mandela would say, ‘it always seems impossible until it is done.’

“Senator did the impossible in 1983 and since then, women all over the world have come to see it possible.

“The world is at an interesting phase, where women at various levels are standing up and demanding inclusion and diversity,” she said.



Frank Okiye, Philip Shaibu, Senator Franca Afegbua, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu and Kasim Afegbua

Mrs. Obaseki who bemoaned the relegation of women in the nation’s polity, called on more women to stand up to the challenge and participate fully in politics.

“I use the occasion of the most distinguished Senator’s birthday to call on more women to emulate her doggedness and resolve to be a part of the political process.

“We need more women to walk in the footsteps of Senator by defying the seeming insurmountable odds and contesting for public office at different levels.

“We equally draw attention to the roles all stakeholders must play to change this narrative, particularly for the Edo woman.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the celebrant as a role model to men and women in the world over, whose outstanding achievements and accomplishments continue to inspire many.

Obaseki who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said Senator Franca Afegbua’s brilliance and the indomitable spirit of the quintessential Edo woman are some of the impeccable qualities that stands her out as she continues to blaze the trail of women achievers.