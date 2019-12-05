N7.1bn fraud: Ex-Gov Orji Kalu bags 12 years jail term

Justice Idris Mohammed of Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, to 12 years’ imprisonment after declaring the former Abia state governor guilty of N7.1bn fraud charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Judge declared Kalu and his co-defendants guilty of the 39 counts filed against them by the EFCC.

The former Governor’s aide, Jones Ude, who was the Director of Finance in the Abia government’s house was also sentenced to five years in prison

The presiding Judge Idris described money laundering offence as crime against humanity

The Judge also ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited.

