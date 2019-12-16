Naira Marley in fresh trouble

Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian rap artiste, Azeez Fashola is in trouble again.

A Tinubu Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the police to arrest the musician, who also was arrested and detained for some weeks by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over songs allegedly eulogising internet fraud.

Marley, who is currently being tried by the EFCC over credit card fraud was in trouble this time around because of involvement of his brothers in alleged theft of a car.

Two of the musician’s brothers and his cousins appeared in court over alleged theft of the  car and a cell  phone on Monday.
But the chief magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the  Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, handling the case must ensure that Naira Marley is  in court on the next date of adjournment.
The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the  arrest of  Naira Marley, according to News Agency of Nigeria.
The chief magistrate granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.
He ordered the IPO to produce Naira Marley before the court on Dec. 21, when the case would be listed for further hearing.
The prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the three defendants committed the offences on Dec. 16, at Eko Hotel Roundabout on Victoria Island, Lagos.
He said that the trio who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an IPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.
He added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up.
Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde  Fashola and others at large  obstructed the police  while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Naira Marley.
“One of the vehicles in the musiciaon’s motorcade  hit the complainant’s vehicle from the back while he was throwing out money from his vehicle to his fans.
“When the complainant came down from the vehicle to inspect the damage, Obere entered into the complainant’s Camry and drove  it off with the motorcade.
“Ademola reported to the police and the vehicle was tracked  to where it was parked at Jakande Crescent, Oniru in Lagos.
“When the police arrived at the location in company with the complainant, Naira Marley and his boys started beating the complainant.
” A group of boys obstructed the police from arresting the musician but they were able to apprehend the three defendants,” he alleged.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 112,172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
