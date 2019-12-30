Nasarawa NURTW returns over N380,000 lost money to passengers

Some passengers got lucky in Nasarawa State on Monday as they successfully recovered over N380.000 he left in a vehicle he boarded to Lafia from Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area.

Mr Salihu Adamu, State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) said the forgotten money was returned to the passengers after the necessary due diligence to ascertain that they were indeed the ones who forgot money in the vehicle.

He spoke in Monday in Lafia at an occasion organised to handover the money to the owners.

“When Zuberu Hussaini, the driver of the vehicle arrived in Lafia, he discovered that one of his passengers left his money in the car.

“The driver took the money back to the Chairman of the union in Nassarawa-Eggon who then reported the matter to us at the state headquarters.

“We immediately send announcements to media organisations for the owners to come forward for proof of ownership,” he said.

He said that when the owners came forward, they were asked to prove ownership through stating the denominations and when and where they boarded the vehicles from.

“From our investigations, they proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were the owners and we have given them back their money,” the chairman said.

He, therefore, advised passengers to always enter vehicles from motor parks to enable them to enjoy such numerous benefits.

He said the driver had since been rewarded with an appointment in the union to encourage him and other drivers to do better.

Expressing his gratitude to the union, one of the owners, Eli Joseph, thanked the union for returning their missing money.

Joseph said that they were shocked when they heard the announcement on the radio about missing money, because they had already lost hope.

He, therefore, prayed to God to continue to protect the members of the union,especially the drivers that returned the money.