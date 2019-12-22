Netizens accuse Indian PM, Modi of using Citizenship Law to divide country 

Netizens accuse Indian PM, Modi of using Citizenship Law to divide country 

Sunday, December 22, 2019 2:05 pm


Indian Prime Minister Nerandra Modi

India’s controversial Citizenship Act has triggered widespread protests across the country, with thousands of people including students and Bollywood personalities taking to the streets.

Not only are ordinary people taking to the streets to voice their disagreement over the amended citizenship law, they are also taking to Twitter.

The Citizenship Law grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, if they arrived in India prior to Dec. 31, 2014.

It, however, does not extend to Muslims – something which many claim violates the Indian constitution.

Netizens have blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what they believe to be an attempt to divide the country on the basis of religion, with the hashtag #IndiaHatesModi trending on Twitter in the country.

They also suggested that the politician “sell tea, not (his) country”, and alleged that if people supported the Modi government and the ruling Bharatuya Janata Party (BNP), it meant they “hate Muslims”. (Sputnik/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    ASUU President: Some University lecturers `just not qualified’
    34 mins ago

    IPPIS: ASUU proposes ‘UTAS’ to FG as replacement
    50 mins ago

    Why lecturers create ASUU faction – Ogunyemi
    1 hour ago

    Why I built Chapel in Government’s House – Kogi Governor
    2 hours ago

    How Inspector shot Corporal dead, committed suicide in FCT – Police
    Lai-Mohammed 2 hours ago

    Religious freedom: Nigerian govt rejects US tag, blames opposition
    6 hours ago

    Yoruba’s So’gigun and Buhari, the Old Soldier 
    7 hours ago

    See 5 reasons Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate Christmas