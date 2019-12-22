Netizens accuse Indian PM, Modi of using Citizenship Law to divide country 

India’s controversial Citizenship Act has triggered widespread protests across the country, with thousands of people including students and Bollywood personalities taking to the streets.

Not only are ordinary people taking to the streets to voice their disagreement over the amended citizenship law, they are also taking to Twitter.

The Citizenship Law grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, if they arrived in India prior to Dec. 31, 2014.

It, however, does not extend to Muslims – something which many claim violates the Indian constitution.

Netizens have blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what they believe to be an attempt to divide the country on the basis of religion, with the hashtag #IndiaHatesModi trending on Twitter in the country.

They also suggested that the politician “sell tea, not (his) country”, and alleged that if people supported the Modi government and the ruling Bharatuya Janata Party (BNP), it meant they “hate Muslims”. (Sputnik/NAN)