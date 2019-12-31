New Kogi CP promises to go tough against criminals

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

THE new Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, is set to retrieve illegal arms circulating in the state even as he promised to tackle kidnapping and other crimes.

He made this known on Tuesday in Lokoja while addressing newsmen shortly after he took over from his predecessor, CP Hakeem Busari who retired from service after serving 35 years.

Ayuba assured that he will turn the heat on all criminals while stressing that he will follow the road map of his predecessor by working to put an end to kidnapping and robbery in the state.

CP Ayuba assured the people of the state that he will do his best to see that Kogi State is free from crime so that people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

He, however, called on people of the state to give him the needed support as he also demand commitment from his men.

Earlier, the CP (rtd) Hakeem Busari commended the command for giving him their support as Commissioner of Police in Kogi State.

He also commended people of the state and the state government for their support.

He noted that he was retiring from service after 35 years in service as he called on people of the state to give full support for the new Commissioner.