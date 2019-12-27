New Tech-U Students Tasked on Combining Knowledge and Skills

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Newly admitted students of the First Technical University, Ibadan, have been advised to make good use of the opportunities available to them and to equally make good use of the skills to be acquired as students of the University.

Giving this advice during the two-week orientation programme for the students, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami stated, “Over the last two sessions, the First Technical University, Ibadan has carved a niche for itself by training students to combine intellectual advancement with the development of innate and acquired technical and vocational competencies in diverse work areas. The blend of theoretical and practical experience ahead of you promises to be exciting and you will get an even deeper level of satisfaction when you take what you have learned in the classroom to the world”.

The Dean, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Professor Olajide Oke also urged the students to be determined and remember why they came to the University in the first place. “In your secondary schools, you didn’t do applied sciences but here, you will see how to apply the sciences to other areas of study. Don’t be scared but be prepared to study very well”, he added.

Similarly, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Olawale Ajibola, who reminded the students that they were the ambassadors of their families, pointing out that each student, would decide what he or she would want to graduate with.

While explaining the synergy between the Faculties of Science and Technology, Ajibola said “Faculty of Engineering and Technology is where innovation happens but without science, there is no innovation. We are going to work together”.

Davies Carpenter, a Digital Marketer and Creative Writer, enlightened the fresh students on the opportunities that were available for harness on the internet, saying “Internet changes everything. Now in five days, you can register your company. There are so many things you can do; all you need is a developed brain. You need skills. You also need to note that the top job in the world today is that of a Data Analyst. These are the technological skills that are being given to you at Tech-U”.

Charging the students further, Carpenter said, “Make the internet far more rewarding than gossip. In the world today, you can create opportunities from your bedroom. I create incredible opportunities. Professional networking apps will not solve all your problems but they will broaden your horizon and secure you bags of experience before you graduate and provide you with platforms as entrepreneurs. You are in Tech-U, so get all the skills you can”.

Mr. Niyi Adetoro, the Training Coordinator of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Samonda, Ibadan oversaw a session on Habits of a Successful Entrepreneur.

Describing an entrepreneur as someone who is ready to do what it takes to solve a problem so that people would buy into his or her idea, Adetoro stated that the entrepreneur’s target is profit.

He, therefore, encouraged them to have a growth mind set. “Think out of the box, don’t think anything is impossible. And remember, a successful entrepreneur creates vision but to do that, you need to stay focused; because without focus, there won’t be any accomplishment”, he stated.

In his presentation, the Director of the Centre for Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training, Dr. Olugbenga Fayomi counselled the students not to rely on degree certificates.

He explained, “Don’t be satisfied with just obtaining degrees. Functional education is what will make people call you and pay you money for solving their problems. Start to determine what you will do with the skills you learn here”.