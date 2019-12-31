New Year: Makinde calls for joint efforts to make Oyo great

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has urged the people of the state to join hands with his government to make the state greater in 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Makinde in a New Year message to the indigenes and residents of the state, said that his aim in the New Year is to make the state a hub for education tourism in the country.

The governor noted the ongoing revamping of the education system.

He said that increased funding to improve the quality of education and access for children of school age, among other policies, already introduced by his administration, would yield positive results in 2020.

Makinde said that his government had put in a lot of efforts to turn around the health sector, ensure maximum security of lives and property and to revamp the economy of the state.

He promised not to relent in the efforts to turn the fortunes of the state around.

The governor further highlighted his efforts at securing the state.

He noted that the ongoing ‘Light-Up’ Ibadan projects, which would be extended to other major cities, as well as collaboration with all security agencies through the provision of necessary equipment and support; were geared toward improved security.

Makinde explained that the state’s economy was already being driven by the revolution in Agriculture, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) development, and infrastructure, among others.

He advised residents of the state to think of contributions they could make toward achieving the state of their dreams.