Nigerian Editors Honoured in a New Book

Top journalists were on Tuesday honoured in new book on the media. They were: Dare Babarinsa, Mike Awoyinfa, Bisi Olatilo, Olusegun Adeniyi, Gbenga Omotoso, Eric Osagie, Eze Anaba, Juliet Bumah, Onuoha Ukeh, Seye Kehinde, Tokunbo Ojekunle, Ademola Adebamigbe and Azuh Arinze.

The 478-book, The Gatekeepers (Volume 2), authored by O’Femi Kolawole, chronicles the stories of 20 editors, columnists, and media leaders influencing Nigeria.

The public presentation held at the Oriental Hotel, in Lekki, Lagos, with foremost journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as the Chairman.

Osoba, at the occasion, challemged Nigerian journalists to challenge the Bill on Hate Speech now that it has passed second reading. In his words: “The next stage is now for the Committee and this is stage of public hearing. This is where you can play a big role to shoot it down. I too will be there at the public hearing.”