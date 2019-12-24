Nigerian military reveals location of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Nigerian military authority has disputed claims that terrorists are in control of some of the areas in Borno, in the insurgency ravaged North- east part of the country.

“The terrorists have been defeated and pushed to the Tumbus where they hibernate and come out to attack soft targets,” Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema said while he was asked to react to a claim by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum that the insurgents were in control of some parts of the state.

Nwachukwu said insisted that the terrorists have been driven to the fringes of the country from where they now made occasional forays to attack soft targets.

“Boko Haram is not holding any part of our country. Boko Haram and ISWAP have been decimated and defeated. They’ve been pushed to the Tumbus, that is, the island between Nigeria and neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon where they have an enclave, where they hibernate, come out, watch out for soft targets and coordinate attacks.”

He also spoke on why the military has not been able to rescue Leah Sharibu, the only victim being held by Boko Haram among the about 100 students kidnapped by the terrorists at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Dapchi,Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

In addition, the terrorists have also been kidnapping aid workers.

Onyema said the captives have not been rescued because the troops don’t want to put the lives of the captives’ lives in danger.

“Troops of operation Lafiya Dole troops have been treading cautiously because these people are all in the hands of the terrorists and any reckless move may result in their annihilation by the terrorists just to ward off the troops, it is a very complex and risky operation but the troops are working day and night to ensure that they are rescued”.

He, however, assured that the troops would not relent until they rescued the captives.