NNPC Assures of Seamless Supply, Distribution of Petroleum Products

… Says Operations Will Not be Impacted by Lagos Pipeline Fire Incident

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Thursday in Abuja reported an oil pipeline fire outbreak along Atlas Cove-Mosimi Pipeline, part of the System 2B pipeline in Baruwa Swamp area of Lagos.

The corporation said preliminary reports of the incident indicated that the fire outbreak might have been caused by an act of vandalism by suspected oil thieves.

The corporation, in conjunction with the Lagos State, has contain the fire and repair works have commenced which will lead to speedy restoration of the pipeline operations.

The corporation commended all stakeholders for their prompt response, assuring the public of seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products supply in the Country throughout the Yuletide season and beyond.