NNPC, Chevron Execute Agreements Over Escravos Gas-to-Liquid Project 

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:10 pm


NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) have executed agreements over the multi-billion dollars Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL) project.

Speaking at a sign-off meeting in Abuja, the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, disclosed that CNL would boost the domestic gas market with 400MMScf per day gas supply, equivalent to 26% of total domestic gas supply in the country.

NNPC Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, in a release said Kyari, who described the EGTL plant as “a cornerstone of the energy ecosystem of Nigeria” disclosed that it had the potential to yield US$2billion yearly into the coffers of the Federal Government.

He acknowledged the roles played by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Sen. Bassey Akpan, which he noted had culminated into the execution of the agreements, assuring that the Federal Government was committed to the project.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of CNL, who was represented by the Director, NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture, Mr. Monday Ovuede, said the project would open up opportunities for gas commercialization and monetization in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Ovuede stressed that one of the values would include provision of clean and environmentally friendly energy.

He assured of his organization’s commitment to foster mutually beneficial relationship with the corporation in the energy sector.

The highpoint of the event was the signing of five sets of agreements which include: the Settlement Agreement; Amendment to the Venture Agreement; Sales and Purchase Agreement; Depository Agreement for Special Purpose Vehicle; and Agreement for Power of Attorney to be given to CNL as the representative of the Sellers.

