NNPC Rallies Stakeholders to Ensure Zero Fuel Queues in Yuletide

… As Corporation’s GMD Says No Plans to Increase Fuel Price

Critical major Stakeholders in the Downstream Sector of the Petroleum Industry rose Tuesday in Abuja at a meeting chaired by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, declaring that they had put in place all necessary measures to ensure zero fuel-queue agenda during the Yuletide and beyond.

The meeting held at NNPC Towers in Abuja was sequel to the Presidential directive to ensure seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products across the nation, a release by NNPC Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, has said.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Mallam Kyari assured stakeholders and the general public that the Federal Government had no plans to increase the pump price of fuel or tamper with the prevailing price of the product, assuring that based on the level of collaboration amongst stakeholders in the Downstream sector, the yuletide season and beyond would be devoid of any form of products scarcity.

The NNPC GMD stated that necessary measures had been emplaced to tackle all likely or foreseeable challenges that could hamper free flow of fuel-bearing trucks and vessels within the period and beyond.

Some of the steps agreed by stakeholders in the parley included: clear timeline for loading; stamping and dispatch of fuel tankers at all petroleum products depots nationwide; clear documentation process and procedures for all fuel tankers among other steps.

Also speaking, Salimon Oladiti, Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), assured that members of the union would work round the clock with other stakeholders to ensure seamless distribution and supply of petroleum products across the country.

On his part, President, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) Dr. Kazzim Bataiya, pledged the readiness of his members to work with NNPC and stakeholders alike, saying NARTO was ready to supply enough loading trucks to convey products from all loading depots.

The meeting had in attendance, the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Ahmad Sakur, representatives of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Authority (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Deport and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Federal Ministry of Works, among others.