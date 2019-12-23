Obaseki: We’ll not exchange our people’s resources for peace

By Jethro lbileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that in as much as his government will continue to pray and sue for peace in the state, but it will not at the expense of the resources to be used for the good of the people of the State.

He stated this at the weekend while responding to the call for peace in the state by Rev. Fr. Francis Omolumhen, during the thanksgiving service of Hon. Ephraim Aluebhosele and Hon. Emma Okoduwa, lawmakers representing Igueben and Esan North-East Constituency II in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) respectively, who were thanking God for electoral successes.

He said: “I have asked what I have done wrong; they want me to share the money of the state, but my conscience will not let me. I have not discriminated against anybody in the state.

“Nobody can play God and nobody is God. We will continue to pursue peace, but we will not give Edo resources to a few, but rather use it to develop the state. I am not interested in the next election but the next generation. I am not distracted but focused to continue in my developmental strides in Edo State.”

Obaseki said his administration is working closely with the World Bank to revamp and restructure the College of Education in Edo State, with its headquarters in Igueben.

“We have restructured the College of Education in Edo State with the headquarter in Igueben, to train secondary schools and technical education teachers, as other campuses will be in Abudu and Afuze. The College will bring development to the people.

“We have not forgotten the vulnerable in our society as we cannot take them for granted. We have made donations of a million naira into the church purse for the Parish Priest to channel into an empowerment project for widows.”

In his remarks, Rev. Fr. Francis Omolumhen, who represented the Bishop of Uromi Diocese, urged the Governor to be father to all by bringing everyone together to move the state forward.