Ogun governor sends list of commissioners to Assembly

Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:41 pm


Governor Dapo Abiodun:

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Thursday sent a list of 18 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, read Abiodun’s letter containing the list during plenary in Abeokuta.

Oluomo said that the governor had written to seek for the confirmation of the nominees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some of the nominees were Mr Afolabi Afuape, a former Commissioner for Sports in the state.

Others included Mr Oludotun Taiwo, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Mr Funmi Efuape, Mr Kehinde Oluwadare, Mr Jamiu Omoniyi, Mr Toyin Taiwo, Mr Tunji Akinosi, Mr Ade Adesanya and Mr Adeola Odedina.

“In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration. “Please accept the assurance of my highest regards,” he said

