Oil discovery in Gongola Basin and its effects on jobs- NNPC boss

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mallam Mele Kyari has outlined possible ways the Nigeria economy in general and the oil and gas Industry in particular could reap from the recent discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II well in the Upper Gongola Basin section of Benue Trough.

Speaking at the recently concluded 9th Edition of the Practical Nigerian Content Summit inYenegoa, Bayelsa State, Mallam Kyari affirmed that “between the discovery of hydrocarbon in the Gongola basin and bringing the oil to the market, a lot of processes would be triggered which would snowball into a labyrinth of productive activities with the potential for massive job creation across the value chain.

The GMD who was represented at the event by Mr. Farouk Sai’d,Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, NNPC, said that with the initiation of these processes the economy stands in a firm position to embrace the projected wind fall in thousands of direct and indirect employment, noting that as long as there are “activities, employment will continue”

He also affirmed that that more discoveries await the Oil and Gas Industry in the Dahomeh Basin and Anambra Basin that would bring more jobs and employment for the people.

The NNPC GMD assured that the cardinal focus of the National Oil Company, was to consolidate its role as the major enabler of the Nigerian economy, anchored on increased exploration activities in such a way as to bring maximum benefits to all stakeholders.

On the contributions of local contentto the success in the frontier basin, the GMD stated that the Nigerian Content policy had remained a catalyst in this regard.

He said the Nigerian content drive had ensured the participation of Nigerian companies in several businesses across the entire value-chain, these areas include crude oil lifting, oil exploration and research and development, among others.