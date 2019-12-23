Orji Kalu’s bail:Court rules today

Orji Kalu’s bail:Court rules today

Monday, December 23, 2019 8:15 am


Kalu

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria will today rule on the  bail application and pending appeal filed by the former Governor of Abia state Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The former Governor ‘s team of lawyers filed the application on his behalf after he was convicted and sentenced to twelve years imprisonment  for N7.2billion fraud

The application for bail  was based on health grounds, the lawyers contended that the former Governor is facing health challenges, the prison health facilities may  not be able to handle.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    6 instances Buhari released detainees on court orders
    4 hours ago

    AfDB promises to deliver on Lagos-Abidjan Highway project
    4 hours ago

    Trump: Senate Republicans predict witnesses will not show up 
    4 hours ago

    Yuletide: IGP vows to punish officers involved in misconducts
    5 hours ago

    N37 billion for 469 lawmakers
    5 hours ago

    Troops repel Boko Haram in Damaturu
    5 hours ago

    Mahrez, Mane, Salah nominated for African Footballer of the Year award
    5 hours ago

    T.Y. Danjuma: Please talk to Nigeria!