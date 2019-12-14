Our reaction to the take over of Sowore’s case by the AGF

Saturday, December 14, 2019 11:23 am


Femi Falana

It is not a take over because it was the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, that filed the Sowore’s case and farmed it out to Dr. Hassan Liman SAN. But in view of the violent invasion of the court by armed operatives of the SSS  the AGF  has decided to sack the prosecution team and have the case prosecuted by the DPP.

Having been advised that Sowore cannot be convicted on the basis of the proof of evidence filed in court the sss has refused to make the statements of the prosecution witneses available to the defendants as ordered by the trial court. Hence, hearing in the case has been adjourned to February 20, 2020 at the instance of the Prosecution. 

Convinced that the pending case would collapse like a pack of cards the sss is currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore. In spite of the directive of the AGF to take over the case the sss subjected Sowore to a 4-hour interrogation yesterday (12/12/19). The entire interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, IPOB and IMN which he vehemently denied. At Sowore’s instance a member of the legal defence teaMm, Mr. Abubakar Marshal witnessed the marathon interrogation. The plan of the SSS is to charge Sowore with terrorism in line with the unsubstituted allegations of presidential media aides. 

In view of the foregoing we urge the Agf to file a nolle prosequi motion without any further delay to end the maccabre dance which has exposed the country to avoidable embarrassment.

 

