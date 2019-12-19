Oyo guber: Makinde speaks on S/Court victory

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which reaffirmed him as the Governor of the State, saying that the victory would make him continue to toe the path of developing the state.

Makinde further said that, on the case, he had always known “the truth will prevail no matter how long lies peddled.”

The Governor stated this on Thursday morning at the Ibadan Airport while interacting with journalists, added that celebration which started immediately after the Apex Court ruled in his favour should continue endlessly.

He said: “I want to say that the celebration should continue. I have always known that truth will always prevail no matter how long lies have peddled. I want to specially thank Justice Adume, the Justice of the Court of Appeal, who stood by the truth. When the case got to the Supreme Court, because the truth is constant, they also stood by the truth”.

Makinde, however, assured that the victory would spur more developmental projects in Oyo State as promised, adding that the people should expect more giant strides from his administration.

Governor Makinde said, “I am overwhelmed by the thousands of goodwill and congratulatory messages that we have received from all quarters as a result of the affirmation of our victory at the polls by the Supreme Court. I am delighted that our faith and confidence in the judiciary as the last hope for the oppressed has been rewarded. We are deeply thankful to you, the people of Oyo State, for your overwhelming support throughout the judicial process. We remain committed to acting in your best interest, as we continue to deliver on our people-centred policies as outlined in our Road Map for Accelerated Development in Oyo State”.