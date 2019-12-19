Oyo State satisfied with works at Ibadan Inland Dry Port, others

Oyo State satisfied with works at Ibadan Inland Dry Port, others

Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:18 pm


DG, Oyo State IPPPA, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi in a ride on the Lagos Ibadan Standard railway with his staff

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Government as described the level of work at the Ibadan Inland Dry Port at Akinyele Local Government in Ibadan and the ongoing construction of Lagos-Ibadan railway track as satisfactory.

The Director-general, Oyo State Investment and Public-Private Partnership Agency, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi made this assertion today when he embarked on inspection of the two projects.

Ogunwuyi, alongside the officials of Nigeria Shippers Council, NSC, and the Railway Corporation of Nigeria took a ride of the standard rail from Ibadan to Lagos to ascertain level of work done after which they visited the Inland Dry Port at Akinyele.

He added that the two projects would positively affect economic activities and standard of living of the people of the state, as they would provide job opportunities for the youths while the rail transport would ensure easy movement of people and goods at a cheap cost.

According to him, “We have taken a train trip to see the level of work done towards Lagos and back. We moved to the Ibadan Inland Dry Port as well and I can say the level of work done is satisfactory. These two projects are commendable as they are going to have a lasting positive effect on our people. You can imagine the number of people that will be directly and indirectly engaged in the activities of the Inland Dry Port and the consequential economic impact. We all know also that rail transport is the cheapest. It will afford our people to move to and from Lagos with less cost, while goods will be transported with ease as cargo rail will be there to haul goods. Look also at the relief that will be there for the roads that have been overburdened by movement of heavy trucks and thereby make the roads quickly get spoilt”.

Ogunwuyi reiterated that Oyo State would continue to nurse the good relationship between the state and the Nigeria Shippers’ Council so as to achieve the desired economic transformation, targeted by the state government.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    58 mins ago

    Oyo guber: Makinde speaks on S/Court victory
    1 hour ago

    FG trains, equips 70 youths in poultry farming in Oyo North
    1 hour ago

    Why Adoke returned to Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    JAMB generates N20bn in 3 years – Registrar
    2 hours ago

    Lagos APC officially receives Ogunlewe, Okunola, others
    4 hours ago

    In pictures: Mohammed Adoke lands in Nigeria, in Interpol’s custody
    4 hours ago

    Father of 17 children arrested for impregnating daughter
    5 hours ago

    Ecobank: Nasarawa State Disclaims Fake Fraud News