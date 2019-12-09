PDP fumes as APC ‘wins’ all 16 Chairmanship seats in Ekiti council poll

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has vowed to challenge the outcome of Ekiti Local Government election at the tribunal.

APC won all the16 Chairmanship seats in the local government election conducted on Saturday, according to result declared by the State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) on Sunday

While declaring the result in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, the Chairman of the commission,Justice Jide Aladejana disputed claims that somebody was killed during the election

” Nobody was killed at Ward 7 Unit 006 in Ikere on Saturday . Nobody was shot, though we heard that someone came violently and made away with unused ballot papers

“Even in the whole unit, there were just 280 registered voters and this does not in any way vitiate the outcome,” he said.

Describing the election as peaceful , Aladejana commended the security agencies in the state for ensuring that no one was intimidated during the poll.

NAN reports that a total of 14 political parties participated in the election , including the APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

But PDP in the state has rejected the outcome of the poll as announced by EKSIEC, describing it as concorted and unacceptable.

Reacting to the results on Sunday, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, said PDP might head for the court.

”From what we heard all over the state, the election was riddled with violence in most places, especially in Ikere Ekiti where one person was reportedky killed and about four others sustained injuries,” he said.