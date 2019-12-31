Photos: Faces of mother and son cannibals

The Word of God in the book of Jeremiah 17:9 says: “The heart (of man) is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; Who can know it?”

Looking at this first picture of mother and son or meeting them at a function, would you not conclude you’re seeing/meeting a responsible family?

Adeeko and her son, Owolabi Adeeko, lured Favour, a 400 level LASU undergraduate, murdered her in a church at the instance of a “prophet” for ritual purposes. The girl’s heart and other parts were used for a concoction, eaten by the duo with the hope of becoming millionaires!

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, narrated : “A self acclaimed pastor of a white garment church, Segun Philip, 42, was arrested together with a 23years old boy Adeeko Owolabi over the killing of a final year Theater Art student of Lagos State University Favour Daley-Oladele.

“The deceased was reported to have left home to an unknown destination since on the 8th of December 2019 and has not been seen since then, hence she was reported missing by her parents at Mowe Police Station.

“The DPO Mowe division, Marvis Jayeola detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the 22 years old girl.

“The detectives went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in far away Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State being pastored by one Segun Philip.

“On getting to the church, the self acclaimed pastor was promptly arrested but he was quick to inform the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, who was still within the vicinity of the church. The said boyfriend was traced and apprehended immediately.

“He confessed to the police that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he has perfected plans with the so-called pastor Segun Philip to use her for money making ritual.

“He stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smashed the head of the girl and the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.

“When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things are not going well with his parents economically most especially his mother who used to be the breadwinner of the family; and when he sought for assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation.

“The CP who described the gruesome murder of the deceased as high degree of wickedness, has vowed to ensure that all the suspects face the full wrath of the law.”

-Sunday Olufemi Adedeji