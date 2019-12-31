Photos: Fayose’s foreign medical trip

Former Governor Ayo Fayose is currently undergoing his medical treatment abroad as you can see from these images!

The court that granted him bail on medical ground should take note.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, according to a Guardian report on 7 December, granted permission to Fayose, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former governor of Ekiti State for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

Following an application by his counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, for the second time, granted Fayose permission to go abroad for treatment.

Credit: Idowu Olatubosun Patrick