PHOTOS: Osinbajo at installation of new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja

VP Yemi Osinbajo and new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatus Kaigama
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the installation of Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama as the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja on Thursday. Here are the pictures from the event. PHOTO Credits: VP Osinbajo media page
Kaigama, Osinbajo and Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the outgoing Archbishop of Abuja
Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi greets Osinbajo at the event
From left, SGF Boss Mustapha, Osinbajo and Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State
Osinbajo and Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama
Leave a Reply