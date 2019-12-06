PHOTOS: Osinbajo at installation of new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja

PHOTOS: Osinbajo at installation of new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja

Friday, December 6, 2019 9:01 am


VP Yemi Osinbajo and new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatus Kaigama

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the installation of Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama as the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja on Thursday. Here are the pictures from the event. PHOTO Credits: VP Osinbajo media page

Kaigama, Osinbajo and Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the outgoing Archbishop of Abuja

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi greets Osinbajo at the event

From left, SGF Boss Mustapha, Osinbajo and Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State

Osinbajo and Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

