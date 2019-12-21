PHOTOS: Osun Muslim community honours Aregbesola with title

Saturday, December 21, 2019 8:21 am
Former governor and incumbent minister of Federal Ministry of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola was on Friday turbaned by the Osun League of Imams and Alfas as the Amirul Waziri-Muuminiina of the State of Osun.
”I thank the Osun Muslim Community and everyone too numerous to mention who showed their support yesterday. For me, the turbaning is a call for more service to Almighty Allah and humanity!,” the Governor said on the honour done to him by the Muslim community. See more pic from the event below
📷: Akeyinje
