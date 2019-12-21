PHOTOS: Osun Muslim community honours Aregbesola with title

Former governor and incumbent minister of Federal Ministry of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola was on Friday turbaned by the Osun League of Imams and Alfas as the Amirul Waziri-Muuminiina of the State of Osun.

‪”I thank the Osun Muslim Community and everyone too numerous to mention who showed their support yesterday. For me, the turbaning is a call for more service to Almighty Allah and humanity!‬,” the Governor said on the honour done to him by the Muslim community. See more pic from the event below

‪📷: Akeyinje‬