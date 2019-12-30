PHOTOS: Rivers Assembly members flaunt car gifts from Wike

Lawmakers in Rivers House of Assembly are in joyous mood over the gift of cars they received from Governor Nyesom Wike after passing state’s 2020 budget.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues at the weekend, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Ikuinyi Ibani commended Governor Wike for ‘ensuring that the State Lawmakers and other staff of the State Government are properly catered for.’

He said:” The Governor handed to us the keys of official cars that belong to members of the State Assembly. This is how it should be and we are very grateful to him for providing such leadership and ensuring that members welfare are always given priority.

“Members shall continue to give meaningful contribution in their service and their productivity will be higher.”

He added: “On behalf of the Rivers State House of Assembly , we have sent our Christmas wishes before now and it is our wish that God will grant him the enablement to continue to do what is right for the people.”

Deputy Speaker, Ehie Edison said that the governor of Rivers State has assigned the 32 members of Rivers State House of Assembly with official brand new Sports Utility Vehicles.

He said: “We are most grateful and astonished and this gift is to aid our work. It will ensure that we can carry out our responsibilities as lawmakers.

“We assure him that we will continue to maintain this relationship and will not let the governor, Rivers government and people down.”

See more photos below

Member Representing Asari-Toru State Constituency 2, Rt Hon Enemi George thanked the Rivers State Governor for allocating official cars to the members of the State House of Assembly.

He said: “The governor handed out official cars to the speaker, principal officers and members of Rivers State House of Assembly. That is why we are here to receive them. It is a very good thing, everyone is happy,we appreciate the kind of support we receive from the governor and we appreciate the relationship he has with the House of Assembly.

“We are happy, it couldn’t have come at a better time, it is a festive period. I wish him more wisdom from God to lead our state. We pray that next year will be a greater and bigger year for him and the people of the state.”