PHOTOS: Tinubu joins PDP chieftains for Atiku son’s wedding

Saturday, December 14, 2019 11:14 pm


Tinubu, Atiku and Gov. Fintiri of Adama State at the wedding

In a show of politics without bitterness, former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC attended the wedding of the son of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Yola Adamawa State capital on Saturday. In one of the  photographs of the event that has since gone viral, Tinubu is seen discussing with Atiku and Ahmadu Fintiri, the Governor of Adama State in a very convivial atmosphere. Governors of PDP and other chieftains of the opposition party were also there as shown in the photographs below.

 

