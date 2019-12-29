Pictures: Fashola, Dangote Inspect Apapa – Oworonshoki – Ojota Road Work in Lagos

Sunday, December 29, 2019 4:02 pm


 

A cross section of the ongoing reconstruction with reinforcement at Section 3 from Cele Bus-Stop to Antony during an inspection tour yesterday. INSET: Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote(left) and Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin during the inspection of the ongoing construction work on Apapa – Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway: Section 1 Sub -Sections A,B,D and Sections 3 & 4 in Lagos on Saturday 28th,  December 2019.

A cross section of the ongoing reconstruction at Section 1B Tincan Island Port Road during an inspection tour yesterday. INSET: Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (middle), Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote(right), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation,Engr. Oluyemi Oguntominiyi (left), Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin (2nd left)  and others  during the inspection of the ongoing construction work on Apapa -Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway: Section 1 Sub -Sections A,B,D and Sections 3 & 4 in Lagos on Saturday 28th,  December 2019.

 

The Minister of Works

Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(2nd right), Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote(right), Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development ,Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin(middle), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Oluyemi Oguntominiyi(2nd left) being briefed by the Federal Controller of Works,Lagos, Engr. Adedamola Kuti(left), ,during the inspection of the ongoing construction work on Apapa – Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway: Section 1 Sub -Sections A,B,D and Sections 3 & 4 in Lagos on Saturday 28th, December 2019.

A cross section of the ongoing reconstruction with reinforcement at Section 3 from Cele Bus-Stop to Antony during an inspection tour yesterday. INSET: Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (right), Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (left), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation,Engr. Oluyemi Oguntominiyi (2nd left) being briefed by the Federal Controller of Works,Lagos, Engr. Adedamola Kuti(left) during the inspection of the ongoing construction work on Apapa -Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway: Section 1 Sub -Sections A,B,D and Sections 3 & 4 in Lagos on Saturday 28th,  December 2019.

and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote(right), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation,Engr. Oluyemi Oguntominiyi, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin  and others inspected the ongoing construction work on Apapa -Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway on Saturday 28th,  December 2019.

 

