Pictures: Fashola, Dangote Inspect Apapa – Oworonshoki – Ojota Road Work in Lagos

and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote(right), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation,Engr. Oluyemi Oguntominiyi, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin and others inspected the ongoing construction work on Apapa -Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway on Saturday 28th, December 2019.