Police arrest 6,531 suspects over criminal offences

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Monday said 6,531 suspects were arrested over violent criminal offences across the country in 2019.

Adamu said in Abuja at a conference that the suspects were involved in alleged kidnapping, murder, armed robbery and cultism.

“2,627 of the suspects were arrested over alleged armed robbery, 1,627 for cultism, 1,527 for kidnapping and 758 for murder cases.

“2,037 firearms of various calibre and description, 21,870 ammunition and 166 vehicles were also recovered from the suspects in various police operations in the year under review,’’ he said.

The IGP said that 945 kidnapping victims were rescued in various police-led operations during the year.

Adamu said the force leadership had concluded plans to put in place strategies that would ensure the sustainability of its operations in view of the covered grounds.

He said force would focus on five thematic areas next year; improving the overall efficiency of the force through capacity in policing technology, prosecution and crime prevention.

He said other areas would be full implementation of the community policing strategy and boosting of its special operations capacity.

He said the force would also focus on the enhancement of police logistics and operational base and human capacity development.

According to the IGP, the police had concluded plans to mobilise personnel to ensure safety of lives and property ahead of the Yuletide season.

He said the police would intensify operations along Lokoja-Abuja road in view of incidences of kidnappings on the highway.

Adamu said the conference was also to evaluate its performances, challenges and achievements within the framework of policing strategies and project and set targets against the New Year.